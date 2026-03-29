Gas prices still rising in San Luis Obispo County, find lowest costs

March 29, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo has jumped more than $1.18 in the past four weeks as the conflict in Iran continues. Gasoline demand is also on the rise because of the increase in usage because of spring break season, another factor in rising pump prices. , according to AAA.

The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased six cents last week to $5.96 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas rose 10 cents to $5.86 last week. Nationally, gas prices increased four cents to $3.98 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the 10th highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.68. Sutter County boasts the lowest average cost at $5.43 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Anchor Gas – Morro Bay, Main Street: $5.21 Vons – Nipomo, Tefft Street: $5.25 USA Gasoline – Morro Bay, Main Street: $5.25 Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $5.29 San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $5.35 Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.37 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.37 Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $5.39 Stagecoach Liquor – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $5.47 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $5.49

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