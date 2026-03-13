Morro Bay City Council approves purchase of elementary school property
March 13, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
The Morro Bay City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to move forward with plans to purchase the Morro Elementary from the San Luis Coastal Unified School District.
The school district and the city agreed to a $5.3 million price of the property appraised at $10.2 million. Built in the 1930s, the school was closed in 2001.
On March 17, the school district’s governing board will consider the purchase agreement. If approved, the city will enter into a due diligence period to inspect the property.
If the city purchases the historic property, it could continue to lease out portions of the property and look at developing portions of the property.
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