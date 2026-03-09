Meth dealer walks away from Lompoc prison camp
March 8, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
An inmate serving time for selling methamphetamine and assaulting an officer walked away from the minimum security Federal Correctional Complex in Lompoc on Friday, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
Shortly before 10 a.m., prison guards discovered 35-year-old Joephrey Raul Murrieta was missing. Prison officials then notified the U.S. Marshals Service and other law enforcement agencies, but authorities have yet to locate Murrieta.
Murrieta, who was serving a 21 year sentence, is a Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 245 pounds.
Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding Murrieta’s whereabouts to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at (805) 346-2728.
