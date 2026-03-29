More than 2,000 people rallied against Trump in SLO County

March 29, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

More than 2,000 San Luis Obispo County residents opposed to President Donald Trump and immigration enforcement attended a No Kings rally in San Luis Obispo on Saturday, one of four protests in SLO County on Saturday.

In the rally promoted by the SLO County Democratic Party and Indivisible Action – a political action commitee, speakers accused the Trump administration of attempting to isolate people and tear families apart. A representative of the League of Woman Voters announced they are strong supporters of No Kings protests and fighting against the Trump administration.

Speakers asked attendees to work together against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) while providing instructions on how to blow whistles to inform undocumented immigrants ICE is nearby.

Their were multiple booths promoting groups and causes, including the League of Woman Voters, Jim Dantona for Supervisor, Central Coast Coalition for Inclusive Schools and Mothers for Peace.

The group than marched from the courthouse to Mission Plaza while chanting, “Say it loud and say it clear – Ice is not welcome here. ICE out of 805 – ICE out of everywhere.”

Some protesters wore costumes, including a crab, a dolphin,a rabbit, a bunny and from the colonial days.

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