Road closures planned in San Luis Obispo over holiday weekend

March 13, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is closing roads near Cal Poly university over the Saint Fratty’s Day weekend. In addition, the city is doubling fines for rowdy parties and alcohol offenses.

As indicated on the map, there will be several street closures in the neighborhood on the south side of campus starting at 4 p.m. on Friday through 4 p.m. on Saturday. The roads in the red marked area will be posted “no parking” and cars left in the closure will be towed.

In addition, the bike bridge at Phillips Lane will not be available on Saturday morning. Access to Highway 101 southbound will be available on Taft Street, and access to Highway 101 northbound will only be accessible from the south side of the closure.

On March 16, 2024, an estimated 6,000 to 7,000 people gathered near the Cal Poly San Luis Obispo campus for the annual Saint Fratty’s Day celebration. Students damaged dorms, broke glass and left trash throughout the area.

Last year, officials attempted to end large outdoor Saint Fratty’s Day parties in the neighborhoods near the campus with Cal Poly hosting a 6 a.m. music festival that attracted thousands of students.

Upon leaving the concert, students encountered large numbers of officers and deputies who ordered students to stay off the roadways. The large police presence and blocked streets led many students to head to the bars in downtown SLO or back home.

This year, Cal Poly is again hosting an on-campus concert to draw crowds away from neighborhoods and give students an alternative to street parties. The sold-out Morning on the Green concert will begin at 4:45 a.m. on March 14 at Cal Poly’s Sports Complex Lower Fields.

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