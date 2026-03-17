White powder prompted hazmat investigation in San Luis Obispo

March 16, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo City firefighters and police officers responded Monday morning a report of an unknown powder at a blood bank on Broad Street.

Shortly before 10 a.m., an employee reported experiencing skin irritation following contact with a white powdery substance the previous week. Fire personnel then initiated a hazardous materials response.

During the investigation, a portion of the building was temporarily evacuated to ensure the safety of employees and responding personnel while the substance was evaluated.

At approximately 12:08 p.m., following testing and assessment by a hazardous materials team, the substance was determined to be non-hazardous. The scene was then cleared and the business resumed normal operations.

There were no injuries reported, and no ongoing hazard to the public.

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