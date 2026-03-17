Santa Maria police arrest suspects for threats, burglary, robbery

March 16, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Maria police made a trio of arrests between Friday evening and Saturday evening over separate incidents involving a suspect armed with a knife, a burglary and a robbery.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday, a witness reported that a suspect armed with a knife threatened a victim at the Azure Apartment complex. Officers arrived at the scene and initially spotted the suspect inside apartment complex but then failed to locate him, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Police relayed a description of the suspect to other officers in the area. At approximately 7:33 p.m., Gang Suppression Team detectives conducted a follow-up check in the area of the apartment complex and located the suspect.

When detectives tried to detain him, the suspect violently resisted and fought with officers. Police tasered the suspect twice before managing to secure him in a WRAP restraint and take him into custody.

One officer suffered injuries during the altercation. The officer was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, given a medical evaluation and released.

Authorities sought and obtained a bail increase because of the suspect’s recent pattern of violent criminal activity.

At 9:26 p.m. on Friday, a caller reported their home in the 400 block of West Taylor Street had been burglarized earlier in the day. Officers arrived at the residence and conducted an investigation.

Investigators determined the suspect unlawfully entered the home and stole currency. Officers managed to locate the suspect, a 28-year-old Santa Maria resident. They arrested the person for residential burglary.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday, police learned of a dog theft by a purportedly armed suspect. Officers arrived near the 1000 block of W. Cook Street and located the suspect.

The suspect attempted to flee by foot and shouted that he had a handgun. Officers pursued him while employing tactics that ensured their safety.

Officer managed to take the male into custody without further incident. Police conducted a search but found no weapon. No one suffered injuries during the incident.

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