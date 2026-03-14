State investigating apparent voter petition fraud tied to SLO County

March 14, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The California Secretary of State is investigating apparent voter petition fraud after a video showing a signature gatherer directing a homeless individual to sign the name of a woman from Avila Beach for a $5 payment last week went viral.

While it is legal for petitioners to pay people to gather signatures, it is illegal to offer money or other incentives in exchange for signing a petition or to ask someone to sign for another person. In addition, the signature gatherers are required to explain or allow potential signers to read about the proposed ballot measure.

While only registered voters can sign petitions, in the viral video a signature gatherer is telling the signer what name and address to put on the petition while failing to tell them what the petitions are about.

🎥Mar09 2026 1:54pm Location

6th & Mission

These people are paying people $5 dollars to sign a ballot, but as you watch the video their telling them what name to sign (which is someone else name) and what address to write. Seems kind of suspicious to me. Why not sign your own… pic.twitter.com/GIHdLHaHCl — jj smith (@war24182236) March 9, 2026

On one page, there were five people listed from San Luis Obispo County including former Tribune reporter Robert Cuddy.

After learning of the video, San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano contacted the California Secretary of State’s Office, which then opened an investigation, Cano said in a press release.

The ballot initiative process gives Californians a way to propose laws and constitutional amendments without the support of the governor or the legislature.

The signature gatherers were working for three groups: Building a Better California, Californians for a More Transparent and Effective Government and the Retirement and Personal Savings Protection Act campaign. The petitions included cancellation of the wealth tax, ban on new taxes on retirement holdings and personal savings and a bond for affordable housing.

The groups said they will reject any petitions tied to the alleged fraudulent signature gathering.

Even so, the viral video has raised serious questions about the integrity of petition processes in California, especially for ballot measures or initiatives requiring verified voter signatures.

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