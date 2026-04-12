Gas prices falling in San Luis Obispo County, find lowest costs

April 12, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Following more than a month of soaring gas prices because of conflicts in the Middle East, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County dropped four cents last week to $6 a gallon, according to AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas dropped three cents to $5.89 last week. Nationally, gas prices increased one cent to $4.12 a gallon.

“Crude oil prices remain high, even as they’ve fluctuated in recent days following the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran,” according to AAA. “The price for a barrel of crude dropped below $100 but then rose again, highlighting the volatility of oil markets and fluidity of geopolitical events.”

SLO County currently has the 13th highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.86. Sutter County boasts the lowest average cost at $5.56 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $5.29 Anchor Gas – Morro Bay, Main Street: $5.32 Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.37 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch way: $5.39 Vons – Nipomo, Tefft Street: $5.39 Valero – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.39 Marv’s Station – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $5.45 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.47 Valero – San Luis Obispo, Higuera Street: $5.49 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $5.55

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