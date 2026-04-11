Judge orders temporary closure of a portion of the Oceano Dunes

April 11, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A federal judge on Thursday ordered the temporary closure of the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area to protect snowy plovers, an endangered shorebird.

Snowy plovers are thriving at the Oceano Dunes because of the off-highway vehicle dollars being spent on their protection. Under State Park’s management, the population of breeding adult snowy

plovers has increased from approximately 30 breeding adults in 2002 to over 200

in 2024, according to the judge’s ruling.

Even so, off-road vehicles have harmed or killed a small number of the endangered bird.

For more than 20 years, California State Parks has failed to finish a habitat conservation plan needed under the Endangered Species Act, a requirement to receive an incidental take permit.

U.S. District Court Judge Anne Hwang ruled that Sate Parks can’t allow off-roading on the dunes without an incidental take permit beginning on Tuesday.

People can drive their vehicles onto the beach from Grand Avenue in Grover Beach to Pier Avenue in Oceano.

Moving forward, The U.S Fish and Wildlife Service will need to approve the habitat conservation plan before State Parks can seek an incidental take permit, which will allow State Parks to reopen the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area.

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