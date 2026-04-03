Templeton advisory chair handcuffed, arrested at court

April 3, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A deputy placed the chair of the combative Templeton Area Advisory Group in handcuffs on Friday at the end of a hearing regarding a motion to revoke bail after the judge determined David Leader violated multiple restraining orders.

During the hearing, three neighbors and two deputies testified against 70-year-old Leader. Leader is facing 26 criminal charges related to violating multiple restraining and court orders, vandalism and petty theft.

San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Erin Childs ruled that Leader had continued to violate restraining orders. She then revoked his previous bail, and ordered him taken into custody with his bail set at $300,000 in two cases.

Several years ago, Leader and others in his neighborhood disagreed over a road designation and access.

Following the disagreement, multiple neighbors filed for and received restraining orders against Leader, according to court records. Neighbors accused Leader of trespassing, shouting obscenities and making threats, at times while carrying a firearm.

In total, the court granted three restraining orders to protect eight neighbors. The neighbors then put up video cameras which allegedly captured Leader repeatedly violating the court orders, including taking a neighbor’s surveillance camera.

Leader’s trial is scheduled to begin on April 27.

Disagreements over agency bylaws led to another contentious Templeton Area Advisory Group meeting in March and threats by Leader to oust a board member if he continued to disagree with other members over the requirement to follow the bylaws.

As board members sparred during the March 19 meeting, San Luis Obispo County Supervisor John Pecshong asked if he could give his report on updates and information important to the Templeton area. However, the members failed to address Peschong’s request and he eventually left without giving his report.

Even though Leader is facing 26 criminal charges, the board voted him serve as chair of the embattled agency.

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