Lompoc man arrested over allegedly seeking sex with minors

April 4, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Lompoc police detectives on Thursday arrested a 41-year-old man who was allegedly seeking sex with girls aged 13 and 14.

In February, detectives received information that Matthew Markonis of Lompoc was communicating with an individual believed to be a 13-year-old girl. Investigators determined Markonis used online platforms, including Chat Avenue and Discord, to contact the girl, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Markonis also communicated with another girl who he believed to be 14 years old. Both girls were located in other states.

Detectives determined that Markonis sent sexually explicit images of himself and expressed a desire to meet the girls for the purpose of engaging in illegal sexual acts.

Shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday, Lompoc detectives located and arrested Markonis on a Ramey warrant. Detectives took him into custody on charges of distribution or exhibition of harmful or obscene material to a minor, contacting or communicating with a minor with intent to commit a specified offense and attempted use of a minor to violate the Controlled Substances Act.

The investigation into the case remains ongoing. The Lompoc Police Department asks any additional victims or anyone who has additional information to contact Detective K. Horton.

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