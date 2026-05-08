House fire and other blazes extinguished in Atascadero

May 8, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Atascadero firefighters extinguished multiple blazes that ingnited in the North County city on Wednesday, including a house fire that was reportedly caused by discarded rags.

Shortly before noon, a fire broke out at 8315 Los Osos Road. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found a house that was 25% engulfed in flames, according to a city of Atascadero news release.

Firefighters began fighting the fire while simultaneously conducting a search of the home. Firefighters worked quickly to contain the blaze and prevent further extension.

With assistance from other agencies, Atascadero fire crews brought the fire under control by 12:26 p.m. Firefighters remained on scene to ensure complete extinguishment and to investigate the cause of the blaze.

Investigators determined the house fire was caused by improperly discarded rags that were used for staining wood.

While crews remained at the scene, shortly after 1:10 p.m., officials dispatched firefighters to a smoke check in the area of Chauplin and Aguila avenues. Officials quickly upgraded the incident to a vegetation fire.

Firefighters arrived at the scene of the second blaze and found a one-acre vegetation fire that was slowly spreading around multiple homes. Two engines from the Los Osos Road fire responded to the second blaze, along with two additional fire engines from neighboring agencies.

Crews managed to quickly stop the forward progress of the fire, limiting impact of the blaze to surrounding areas. Firefighters remained at the scene for about two hours to fully extinguish the blaze and conduct an investigation.

Investigators determined that multiple unauthorized incendiary rodent extermination devices, or burrow fumigants, caused the vegetation fire.

Additionally, firefighters were dispatched to and handled six separate emergencies within Atascadero while both fire responses were active. No one reported any injuries as a result of the fires.

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