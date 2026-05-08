Search for Kristin Smart’s remains continues in Arroyo Grande

May 8, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Investigators continue on Friday to search for the remains of murder victim Kristin Smart at the Arroyo Grande home of the mother of her killer Paul Flores.

Paul Flores murdered Smart during an attempted rape in 1996 following a Cal Poly frat party. After the party, Paul Flores helped escort Smart, who was found passed out on a lawn outside the party, back to the dorms. She was never seen again and her body was not recovered.

In 2022, a jury found Paul Flores guilty of the murder of Smart based partially on evidence someone had buried Smart’s body under the porch of his father Rubin Flores’ home in Arroyo Grande. While physical evidence remained. prosecutors said the body had been moved.

Early Wednesday morning, investigators arrived at Susan Flores’ home on the 500 block of East Branch Street. Twice before, investigators searched her property.

During a press conference on Friday morning, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson said they are searching the home garage and property for any evidence regarding the location of Smart’s remains.

In 2023, environmental engineer Timothy Nelligan, retired FBI forensic scientist Brian Eckenrode and environmental scientist Steve Hoyt extracted soil from a home next to Susan Flores’ yard, to perform soil vapor sampling. Their testing detected remains had been buried behind Susan Flores’ home.

Nelligan was on site Wednesday testing soils for evidence of human remains. Parkison said they have noted positive results.

“We are not leaving that house until we have checked everything,” Parkinson said. “We will dig anywhere the evidence shows us.”

Parkinson noted that Susan Flores is now and has always been a person of interest. If Smart’s body is recovered, Susan Flores could face charges.

However, her estranged husband Ruben Flores, who was charged with helping his son dispose’ of Smart’s body, was found not guilty. Ruben Flores cannot be tried twice for the same crime.

During the press conference, Parkinson said he believes Smart’s remains are or were at Susan Flores’ home at one time.

“No one involved in this case wants Kristin (Smart) brought home more than we do,” Parkinson said. “We will continue until we bring Kristin home.”

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