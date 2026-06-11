Car bursts in flames in front of PAC at Cal Poly
June 11, 2026
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A car fire scorched a sedan in front of the Performing Arts Center on the Cal Poly campus Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters arrived at the scene of the burning car and quickly brought the blaze under control. No one suffered injuries as a result of the blaze, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire officials are reminding the public that anyone who notices smoke or fire coming out of a vehicle should move to a safe location and call 911.
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