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Car bursts in flames in front of PAC at Cal Poly

June 11, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A car fire scorched a sedan in front of the Performing Arts Center on the Cal Poly campus Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters arrived at the scene of the burning car and quickly brought the blaze under control. No one suffered injuries as a result of the blaze, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Fire officials are reminding the public that anyone who notices smoke or fire coming out of a vehicle should move to a safe location and call 911.

 


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2 Comments

Could it be a “we’re saving the planet” EV type? EV, the most absurd automotive concept ever conceived. One thousand pound lithium battery? What could go wrong? Want a glimpse of where that lithium comes from? Check out aerial footage of Silver Peak, Nevada.


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Maybe someone will recognize the vehicle model that is in the picture. It appears to have an engine under the hood. So, maybe a hybrid? Or, maybe just a garden variety fossil fuel vehicle that went up in flames.


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