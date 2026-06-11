Santa Maria police searching for missing teen

June 11, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Maria police are asking the public for help with locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Zoey Jade Navarro has been missing since 11:30 a.m. Sunday. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, black sandals and a black hoodie with “Las Vegas” written on it, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Police describe Navarro as a Hispanic girl who is 4 feet 9 inches tall and has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who has information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.

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