San Luis Obispo domestic violence suspect arrested after standoff

June 11, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Police arrested a domestic violence suspect following a standoff at a home in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday.

At about 11 a.m., a concerned citizen reported a domestic violence incident that had occurred at a residence in the 300 block of South Street. Investigating officers located the female victim and determined that a felony domestic battery had occurred, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The suspect, 41-year-old San Luis Obispo resident Jeremy Kenneth Alt, had fled before officers arrived at the scene. Police began searching the neighborhoods in the area to locate him.

While a patrol officer was still in the area, Alt returned and entered the residence where the victim was. More officers then arrived and began negotiating with Alt to surrender. As the victim was speaking with Alt, she managed to safely leave the home.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office K-9 deputies were requested, along with a CHP helicopter unit. Officers continued making announcements instructing Alt to surrender.

Shortly after 1 p.m., Alt exited the home, and officers arrested him without further incident. Authorities booked Alt in San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of felony domestic battery and committing a felony while out on bail for another crime. He currently remains in custody with his bail set at $55,000.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department says it provides referrals to the Lumina Alliance for victims of domestic violence. Information about the Lumina Alliance is available at luminaalliance.org.

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