Santa Maria police arrest attempted murder suspect

June 19, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Maria detectives on Thursday arrested a man who allegedly ran over his female partner with a vehicle during a domestic violence incident two months ago.

On April 19, Santa Maria officers responded to a report of a man forcibly dragging a female into a vehicle. When officers arrived at the scene, they were unable to locate anyone involved in the incident, and they began canvassing the area for witnesses.

Police later located an adult female victim at a separate location. The woman had been struck and run over by a vehicle, resulting in life-threatening injuries, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Detectives then launched an investigation into the incident. Over the course of the investigation, and with help from partner law enforcement agencies, detectives obtained sufficient evidence to identify the suspect as 22-year-old Manuel Mendez.

On Thursday, detectives located Mendez and took him into custody without incident. Authorities booked Mendez in Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of attempted murder, assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, domestic violence, criminal threats, stalking, kidnapping and hit-and-run resulting in injury.

Authorities set Mendez’s bail at $1 million.

Investigators ask that anyone who has additional information related to the case call Santa Maria Police Detective Craven at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1610.

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