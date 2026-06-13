Crews battling wildfire in rural San Luis Obispo County

June 13, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Firefighters are battling a wildfire off Highway 58 in rural San Luis Obispo County on Saturday afternoon. The fire has scorched 200 acres with potential to damage a substation, accord to scanner traffic.

The Gypsum Trail Substation is primarily known as a key connection and infrastructure point for the California Flats Solar Project.

Shortly after noon, a caller reported the fire burning off Highway 58 near Boulder Creek Road in the California Valley. First reports were of a 1-acre fire.

Crews have requested additional engines and aircraft. With the arrival of air support, firefighters report they can gain control of the fire despite windy conditions.

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