Lower the temperature, words matter

June 22, 2026

OPINION by DORIAN BAKER

I read with concern The Tribune’s recent article covering the San Luis Obispo County Democratic Party’s “What’s the Plan?” town hall.

According to the article, County Democratic Party Chair Tom Fulks told attendees: “We want to eradicate MAGA from every corner of our democracy.”

Think about those words.

Not “defeat.”

Not “persuade.”

Not “outvote.”

Not even “replace.”

He chose the word eradicate.

For generations, Americans have understood that political opponents are not enemies. They are neighbors. We may disagree passionately about the direction of our country, but we settle those disagreements through debate, persuasion, and elections—not by portraying fellow citizens as something to be eradicated.

Some will argue that it was only a figure of speech. Perhaps. But words spoken by political leaders carry weight, particularly before an audience of committed activists. In today’s already polarized environment, leaders should recognize that inflammatory language can contribute to an atmosphere in which ordinary citizens feel increasingly unwelcome or even unsafe participating in public life.

I have watched that atmosphere change here in San Luis Obispo County.

Volunteers at local Republican headquarters report a growing number of people entering simply to shout at them or intimidate them. Friends who once freely displayed campaign signs or attended meetings now hesitate because they do not want to become targets.

Recruiting candidates and volunteers has become more difficult, not because people have lost interest in serving their communities, but because some fear the hostility that increasingly accompanies public political involvement.

Whether you are a Republican, Democrat, Independent, or decline-to-state voter, that should concern all of us.

The strength of our republic has never depended upon one party defeating another. It depends upon citizens being free to participate openly, peacefully, and without intimidation. We should expect more from our elected officials and party leaders than language that deepens division.

Political victories are won by earning votes—not by speaking of “eradicating” fellow Americans whose views differ from our own.

I hope leaders of every political party in San Luis Obispo County will choose words that lower the temperature rather than raise it. Our community deserves nothing less.

Dorian Baker is a former Paso Robles School Board Trustee and retired PRJUSD teacher.

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