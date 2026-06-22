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Lower the temperature, words matter

June 22, 2026

Dorian Baker

OPINION by DORIAN BAKER

I read with concern The Tribune’s recent article covering the San Luis Obispo County Democratic Party’s “What’s the Plan?” town hall.

According to the article, County Democratic Party Chair Tom Fulks told attendees: “We want to eradicate MAGA from every corner of our democracy.”

Think about those words.

Not “defeat.”

Not “persuade.”

Not “outvote.”

Not even “replace.”

He chose the word eradicate.

For generations, Americans have understood that political opponents are not enemies. They are neighbors. We may disagree passionately about the direction of our country, but we settle those disagreements through debate, persuasion, and elections—not by portraying fellow citizens as something to be eradicated.

Some will argue that it was only a figure of speech. Perhaps. But words spoken by political leaders carry weight, particularly before an audience of committed activists. In today’s already polarized environment, leaders should recognize that inflammatory language can contribute to an atmosphere in which ordinary citizens feel increasingly unwelcome or even unsafe participating in public life.

I have watched that atmosphere change here in San Luis Obispo County.

Volunteers at local Republican headquarters report a growing number of people entering simply to shout at them or intimidate them. Friends who once freely displayed campaign signs or attended meetings now hesitate because they do not want to become targets.

Recruiting candidates and volunteers has become more difficult, not because people have lost interest in serving their communities, but because some fear the hostility that increasingly accompanies public political involvement.

Whether you are a Republican, Democrat, Independent, or decline-to-state voter, that should concern all of us.

The strength of our republic has never depended upon one party defeating another. It depends upon citizens being free to participate openly, peacefully, and without intimidation. We should expect more from our elected officials and party leaders than language that deepens division.

Political victories are won by earning votes—not by speaking of “eradicating” fellow Americans whose views differ from our own.

I hope leaders of every political party in San Luis Obispo County will choose words that lower the temperature rather than raise it. Our community deserves nothing less.

Dorian Baker is a former Paso Robles School Board Trustee and retired PRJUSD teacher.

 


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8 Comments

Some of this anger isn’t organic. It didn’t just show up.

There is profit and power to be made when the Blue team and the Red team fight each other instead of a common enemy…. You know..

The one that controls the administrative state .

The one that corporate donors buy.

The one that puts its entrenched self interest above the common good of We the People.

The one that doesn’t care about by of us.

Maybe one day we can come together and side- by – side , face down the forces that have brought us to this uncivil moment in our history.

The clock is running.


7

This is another example of how the Democrat party hates America! The party of the Klan, Jim Crow the Party that provoked the Civil war and many other wars are at it again right here in our back yard! Mr Fulks and his ilk are again promoting lawlessness and violence as a means to an end. It’s sad that this party has fallen to the depths they have with a leader in their party advocating for what is tantamount to violence against people who are advocating for American Greatness! He is obviously a very sick and demented and dangerous man! Be careful for what you’re hoping for Mr Fulks it may not work out as you might think!!


5

Frightening how the Socialist Democrats are striving so hard to transition America to a Communistic society where resources are shared equally and class distinctions are eliminated. It is a process that involves social ownership of production and the eventual abolition of private property and the state. Carol Roth writes about this in her recent book, “You Will Own Nothing.” https://www.carolroth.com/nothing/ I’m reading it now. Keep in mind that Communism is defined by a one-party rule, quite foreseeable with the nation’s flawed election processes.


2

I’m pretty sure “just plain Fulks” was the guy in the furry frog costume with the size 6 shoes prancing about at the corner of South Higuera and Madonna holding a “resist kings and oligarchies” sign. How embarrassing. Icky poo.


6

For starters, just consider the source. Tom Fulks has been spewing his biased opinion for years. Next, look at the direction the Democratic party is heading. The strength of the Socialist Democrats is growing. I predict they will lose true Democrats who do not agree with their radicalness and they will either join the independent party or maybe come on board to the Republicans. It’s attitudes like Fulks who perpetuate the raging discrimination that is going on today. If it’s not “their way” then it’s wrong.


19

“Eradicate” Tom Fulks.


12

You might just have missed the point.


0

Agreed…….well written


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