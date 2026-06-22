Grover Beach City Council to approve height limit ballot measure
June 22, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
The Grover Beach City Council is slated to vote on Tuesday to approve an amended version of a ballot measure to adopt an ordinance limiting building heights in the coastal community. A group collected 60% more signatures than required to place the measure on the November ballot.
The group’s goal is to limit the height of new buildings in commercial zones to 40 feet and in industrial zones to 33 feet. The plan is to preserve Grover Beach’s small-town coastal character.
Proponents of the “Citizen’s Initiative Measure to Limit Building Heights and to Establish a Minimum Commercial Component of 33% in Mixed-Use Developments” submitted 1,256 signatures to the Grover Beach City Clerk.
On Tuesday, the city council is expected to vote to put the measure on the ballot and to create an ad hoc council committee consisting of Mayor Kassi Dee and Councilwoman Jules Tuggle.
The intent of the committee is to reach out to proponents of the measure to discuss its impacts, including “potential loss of residential units” and compliance with sate law, according to the agenda.
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