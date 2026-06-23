San Luis Obispo officers arrest Atascadero man for burglary

June 22, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo officers arrested an Atascadero man on Friday for burglary, resisting arrest and a probation violation.

On June 16, a caller reported a burglary at a residence near Carpenter Street and Hathway Avenue in San Luis Obispo. Through the investigation, detectives identified 55-year-old David Hull of Atascadero as a person of interest.

On Friday, SLO detectives, SLO County Probation officers, and Atascadero officers conducted a probation compliance search of Hull’s residence and vehicles.

As a result of the search, officers arrested Hull for burglary, resisting arrest, and a probation violation and booked him in SLO County Jail.

The case may be related to other recent burglary or thefts in the area. Officers are asking anyone with information related to David Hull or recent thefts in the area to contact Detective J. Koznek at (805) 594-8005 or email jkoznek@slocity.org.

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