San Luis Obispo County’s latest election results

June 20, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Following another ballot count on Friday, San Luis Obispo County supervisor candidates Jimmy Paulding and Jim Dantona appear to have won their races along with Measure B in Los Osos.

There are currently 1,826 ballots left to count and 402 ballots with signatures that could be cured. SLO County has the largest number of ballots left to count in California.

Another update is scheduled for Tuesday at 5 p.m. The count is slated to be complete by June 15.

In the SLO County Supervisor District 2 race, Jim Dantona appears to have won his race against Michael Woody.

Jim Dantona (D) 53.52% – 9,278 votes

Michael Erin Woody (NPP) 46.48% – 8,059 votes

In the SLO County Supervisor District 4 race, Supervisor Jimmy Paulding appears to have won his race against Adam Verdin.

Jimmy Paulding (D) 53.52% – 11,217 votes

Adam Verdin (R) 46.48% – 9,740 votes

SLO County Clerk Recorder Elaina Cano has won the election.

Elaina Cano (D) 63.67% – 52,685 votes

Vanessa Rozo (R) 26.59% – 22,005 votes

Gaea Powell (R) 9.74% – 8,056 votes

In Los Osos, Measure B, a tax of $185 per parcel to pay for a community park and sports fields at a former elementary school,appears to have passed.

Yes, 54.05% – 3,431 votes

No, 45.95% – 2,917 votes

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