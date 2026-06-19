SLO County unemployment rate continues declining

June 19, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County’s unemployment rate dropped significantly in May to 3.6%, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday. During the same time, the unemployment rates in the United States also declined while California reported a slight increase.

The county unemployment rate fell from 4.0% in April to 3.6% in May.

During May, job gains were seen in the agricultural sector which garnered 700 jobs, which is typical for this time of year.

In the job losses category, the state government education sector eliminated 100 jobs. Over the past 12 months, this sector lost 1,800 jobs.

San Luis Obispo County is ranked seventh out of 58 California counties for lower numbers of unemployed workers. SLO County’s unemployment rate is lower than the state’s 4.7% rate and the national average of 4.1%.

In California, San Mateo County at 3.1% has the lowest unemployment rate and Imperial County comes in on the bottom with an unemployment rate of 16.9%.

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