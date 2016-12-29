SLO council considering water bottle ban
December 29, 2016
The San Luis Obispo City Council is set to discuss the possibility of adopting a San Francisco-style ban on single-use plastic water bottles.
In February, the council voted 4-1 to direct city staff to craft an ordinance banning the sale of single-use water bottles at city events. City staffers have yet to draft the ordinance. Rather, they are asking the council to conduct a study session on Tuesday in which it will review possible water bottle ordinances.
During the study session, council members will listen to a report about a 2014 ban enacted by San Francisco, as well as some similar regulations that other cities have adopted. The San Francisco ban prohibits the sale and distribution of single-use plastic bottles on city property.
In addition to being limited to city property, the San Francisco ban only applies to plastic water bottles that are 21 ounces or less. Additionally, the ordinance exempts athletic competitions and events with fewer than 100 attendees.
Other cities that have similar bans include Belmont, Calif.; Seattle and Toronto. Most of the bans only affect the use and sale of water bottles on city property. They also encourage cities to make more drinking water available in public places by adding fountains and water bottle filling stations.
Chicago has implementing a 5 cent tax on the retail sale of plastic and glass water bottles, according to a SLO staff report.
City staffers say CalRecycle estimates that more than 13 million bottles were purchased in San Luis Obispo during the 2015-2016 fiscal year and only 41 percent were recycled. Statewide, 3 billion plastic bottles annually end up as litter or in landfills, according to CalRecycle.
The SLO City Council will convene for its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The discussion on possible water bottle ordinances is near the end of the agenda.
Put wine in disposable plastic bottles and this nonsense goes away over night.
Can’t believe that people missed the biggest ban of all, that surpasses all of these!! It happened secretly some years ago. It happened amongst all of our politicians at the city, county, state and federal level. It was the common sense ban and it has been quite successful.
Thanks SLO city… I am glad you have solved all the other city problems and now you have gotten to the next important issue, the water bottle in my hand.
Like we really want to drink the crap, sewer tasting water from your fountains. No recycling centers? Really stupid. SLO is quickly becoming Santa Cruz south. Morons.
Why not simply use reusable containers rather than disposable bottles? it’s simply a matter of retraining ourselves much like the use of reusable bags to carry or groceries.
If we would do these sorts of things voluntarily, then the city council (who’s got so many other important issues that need to be addressed) would not consider a ban.