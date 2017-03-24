Arroyo Grande council eying local planner for city manager job

Following a nationwide search, the Arroyo Grande City Council has tapped Arroyo Grande resident Jim Bergman to be the city’s top executive. The council will consider formally hiring Bergman as its city manager at a meeting on Tuesday.

Bergman is currently San Luis Obispo County’s planning and building director. He previously worked worked for the city of Arroyo Grande, filling several planning roles, the last of which was planning manager. In between his time with the city of Arroyo Grande and SLO County, Bergman worked as community development, planning and building director for the town of Windsor in Sonoma County.

The Arroyo Grande Council is currently considering hiring Bergman at a base salary of $179,000, the same amount the city paid former executive Dianne Thompson.

Thompson took over as city manager in 2015 after an alleged city hall sex scandal brought an end to Steve Adams 14-year term in the position. Thompson lasted less than a year as Arroyo Grande city manager. Amid complaints from the public and staff, the council voted 5-0 to fire her last June.

Following the termination of both Adams and Thompson, the Arroyo Grande council hired Robert McFall to serve as interim city manager.

In recent months, Teri Black and Company, an executive search firm, conducted a nationwide hunt for a new Arroyo Grande city manager. The city received more than 50 applications for the position.

Council members interviewed the highest-rated applicants and ultimately determined Bergman was the most qualified candidate and the best fit for Arroyo Grande, according to a city press release.

Bergman, a Cal Poly grad, was named Kiwanian of the Year by the Arroyo Grande Kiwanis Club in 2007.

If the council hires him, Bergman is expected to begin work asthe Arroyo Grande city manager on May 1.

