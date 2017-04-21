Arroyo Grande pair beat SLO man, steal his dog

April 21, 2017

A man and woman viciously beat a San Luis Obispo man who was sitting at a bus stop in Grover Beach, stole his dog and then fled. The suspects evaded capture for nearly a day, but officers then tracked them down and recovered the dog as well.

Around 5:48 p.m. on Wednesday, a 48-year-old San Luis Obispo man was sitting at a bus stop in the 1200 block of Grand Avenue when Elizabeth Renee Owens, 31, confronted the man and asked about his dog.

Owens then tried to take the dog by force and was joined by Daniel Sterling Christonson, 22, according to the Grover Beach Police Department. Christonson then started beating the victim.

Christonson knocked the San Luis Obispo man to the ground, viciously punched and kicked the SLO man in the face, body and head, a police department press release states. The two suspects then fled the area in a green GMC SUV.

Around 2:35 p.m. on Thursday, an officer on patrol located the SUV on Grande Avenue and conducted a traffic stop. Officers found Owens, Christonson and the stolen dog inside the vehicle.

Officers arrested Owens and Christonson and booked them into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges related to robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. Both suspects remain in jail, as of Friday morning. Owens’ bail is set at $20,000, while Christonson’s bail is $60,000.

Investigators request anyone who has any information about the case call detective Brad Carey at 805-473-4511 or Crime Stoppers at805-549-7867.

