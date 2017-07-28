Man arrested for slapping phone out of 12-year-old girl’s hand in Pismo Beach

July 27, 2017

After a video of the incident went viral on social media, Pismo Beach police arrested a 43-year-old Bakersfield man who slapped a phone out of the hands of a 12-year-old girl during an altercation at a South County gas station.

On Tuesday afternoon, the 12-year-old girl stopped at the ARCO station on 4th Street in Pismo Beach in a car driven by her older sister, Beverly Bedford. According to a Facebook post authored by Bedford, Christopher Michael Strong, 43, was angry that she got to a gas pump before he did.

“This man was upset that I got to a gas pump before him, he was verbally harassing me the whole time I pumped gas,” Bedford wrote on Facebook. “He was taking photos of me. As you can see, he didn’t like it done to him so he SMACKED my little sister when she was holding the phone up!”

In the video, Strong is seen walking toward the 12-year-old, who is holding the cell phone camera.

“I said, say everything you were saying before,” the girl said to Strong.

“You’re a fat tub of shit,” Strong responded.

Strong then knocks the phone out of the girl’s hands, prompting her to say, “Oh somebody call the cops now. Call the cops.”

Bedford reported the incident to Pismo Beach police at about 2:38 p.m. on Tuesday. However, Bedford described what happened as a possible road rage incident and made no mention of anyone being battered. She only requested documentation, a police department news release states.

Around 5 p.m., after the video began circulating on social media, a media outlet called the police department asking for information about a report of juvenile being punched in the face during an argument at the Pismo Beach gas station. Police then investigated the incident further.

On Wednesday, Strong came to the Pismo Beach Police Department to provide his statement on the incident. Although police confirmed Armstrong did not punch the girl, officers arrested him for battery and booked him into San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Strong is no longer in custody, according to the county sheriff’s office website. The original video that Bedford posted has garnered more than 250,000 views on Facebook.

