Deputies searching for Oceano Dunes shooter

May 5, 2019

Six people suffered injuries during a shooting at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area early Sunday morning. The shooter remains at large. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly after midnight, witnesses reported shots being fired at the south end of the dunes. Emergency responders transported six people injured during the shooting to local hospitals.

The names and conditions of the victims is not available at this time.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation from California State Parks and is interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence, according to officials.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4550.

