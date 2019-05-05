Front Page  »  

Deputies searching for Oceano Dunes shooter

May 5, 2019

Six people suffered injuries during a shooting at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area early Sunday morning. The shooter remains at large. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly after midnight, witnesses reported shots being fired at the south end of the dunes. Emergency responders transported six people injured during the shooting to local hospitals.

The names and conditions of the victims is not available at this time.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation from California State Parks and is interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence, according to officials.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4550.


Boomer5

https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/Oakland-Man-Arrested-in-Shooting-at-Oceano-Dunes-on-Central-California-Coast-509510131.html

Francisco Orozco, 19, could face multiple counts of attempted murder, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday. It wasn’t immediately known if the Oakland resident has an attorney


05/05/2019 5:40 pm
Fleet

According to SLO County Sheriff’s web site the Sheriff’s Office believes this is an isolated incident. Web site says nothing of searching for a shooter.


05/05/2019 2:54 pm
tomsquawk

wasn’t the alcohol was it?


05/05/2019 2:44 pm
