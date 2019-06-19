Front Page  »  

SLO council approves another water and sewer rate increase

June 19, 2019

As it has done repeatedly in recent years, the San Luis Obispo City Council on Tuesday approved water and sewer rate hikes. [Cal Coast Times]

The council unanimously approved a 5.5 percent water rate hike for this year, followed by another 5.5 percent increase next year. Monthly water bills for the average single-family home will increase from $56.98 to $60.09 next month and to $63.39 in July 2020, according to a city staff report.

Sewer rates will rise by 5.5 percent next month, followed by a 5 percent increase next year. The average monthly sewer bill will increase from $50.09 to $52.84 next month and to $55.47 in July 2020, according to the staff report.

A ratepayer protest allowed by state law did not come close to upending the rate hikes.


TKG

Obscene. As a Council that purports to be striving for “affordability” in SLO, they vote unanimously to make SLO less affordable. 10% rate hikes in 2 years? Sheeesh!


We have a drought, the rates go up. We get out of a drought, they go up again. These rate hikes and their soon-to-be-proposed sales tax hikes are all about chasing the City’s $160,000,000 public pension debt.


San Luis Obispo is losing its soul.


06/19/2019 4:16 pm
nazbol gang

When was the last time wages went up 5%? 1960’s?


06/19/2019 1:58 pm
pi-on

Actung SLO City citizen! Those pensions aren’t going to get paid by themselves so pony up!


06/19/2019 12:28 pm
Mitch C

It’s time to wake up. We need to vote, vote to remove all the left wing nuts from office. California under democratic rule has become less than a third world country. We have a homeless crisis that is not being addressed, a tax system that is punishing, and a system that honors those here illegally as opposed to Americans.


The state collected $12.5 billion more than they required to fund their inflated budget. After that the state legislature passed an eighty cent tax on phones and the new gas tax will go into effect July 1. What, under the current government that California has will preclude the legislative body from passing laws which require all Californians from paying 110% of their income?


06/19/2019 12:02 pm
ml1999

If inflation is 1.5%, why a 5.5% increase? Manager’s $$$?


06/19/2019 11:46 am
