Person killed in solo vehicle crash near Santa Margarita

December 8, 2019

By CCT STAFF

One person was killed Sunday morning in a single vehicle crash on Highway 101 at the Santa Margarita exit, according to the CHP. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before 10 a.m., the victim was headed north on Highway 101 when he skidded in the rain and crashed off the right side of the road. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the CHP.

CHP officers are investigating the crash and are not releasing additional information at this time.

