Five people injured in crash at Lake Naciemento marina

February 16, 2020

By CCT STAFF

Two children were airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries following a crash between a golf cart and a truck at the marina at Heritage Ranch in rural Paso Robles on Saturday.

Shortly before 6 p.m., a 29-year-old Paso Robles man was driving a Chevy Silverado on Heritage Boat Launch Road when he made an unsafe turn and crossed into the eastbound lane clipping a golf cart with two women and five children inside. The crash propelled the children ages 3 to 11 years old, who were sitting unrestrained in the bed of the cart, onto the roadway.

Two children suffered serious injuries, one person suffered moderate injuries and two had minor injuries.

Officers arrested the driver of the golf cart, 33-year-old Breana Roinestad of Santa Maria, for driving under the influence.

