Front Page  »  

SLO County Board of Supervisors to discuss sexually perverse emails

February 5, 2020

Supervisor Adam Hill, photo by Daniel Blackburn

By CCT STAFF

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday announced plans to discuss a series of threatening and vulgar emails sent from Supervisor Adam Hill’s home in a future closed session meeting.

On Sunday, CalCoastNews exclusively reported that in July 2016, someone created a Facebook account and a false persona, “Sal Krill.” The impersonator then sent 20-plus messages to Dave Congalton, a KVEC radio icon who has been critical of Hill, mocking Congalton over the suicide of one of his friends, and his divorce.

The emails also made sexual comments about two CalCoastNews reporters and an activist who have also been critical of Hill.

On Tuesday, former Santa Barbara County administrator Mike Brown asked the board to order an investigation into Hill’s behavior and the emails. Brown reminded supervisors that when former county administrator David Edge sent inappropriate but consensual emails to a coworker, the county conducted an investigation before terminating Edge.

“This is yet another incident that’s been disclosed of threats, midnight phone calls, attempts at false impersonations,” Brown said during public comment. “These emails were directed at two local media commentators and some others who have repeatedly criticized supervisor Hill for the very behavior which is now the subject of this issue.

“The emails are so reprehensible and nasty that they can’t be read in the public forum,” Brown added. “They in fact accuse the subjects of sodomy and bestiality. They are so filthily misogynistic, you cannot read them in here.”

Supervisor John Peschong asked County Counsel Rita Neal if they could discuss Brown’s request for an investigation into the emails at a future closed session meeting. Neal agreed.


Loading...
Related:


6
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
1965buick

Uh, we’ve been through this once before….


Vote Up4Vote Down 
02/05/2020 5:41 pm
JordanJ

Adam Hill threatens members of the media, a violation of the First Amendment. He regularly sexually degrades and harasses women. He uses his position to force people to give him money. And he never faces any charges. Hopefully the board will take action.


Vote Up5Vote Down 
02/05/2020 5:11 pm
a view from the oaks

Supervisor Hill: You are a smart man, and a clever man. You are the supervisor for District 3, but you do not represent the rest of the county. Your constituents may support you and tolerate your behavior, but no amount of spin can explain away this type of crazy. You do not deserve to serve as chairman of the board of supervisors. Please, take the proper action and, at the very least, resign as chairman. We do not deserve the shame you bring us, NOR the cost of an investigation.


Vote Up12Vote Down 
02/05/2020 4:19 pm
TKG

Great! It’s about time. Wish they could have done it before he became Chairman of the Board…


Vote Up12Vote Down 
02/05/2020 4:05 pm
IronHub

Remember, it’s always a better story when the feds cuff the chairman of the board, not just a run-of-the-mill member.


Vote Up5Vote Down 
02/05/2020 4:58 pm
Kevin Rice

The Board can remove him as Chair


Vote Up2Vote Down 
02/05/2020 7:03 pm
﻿