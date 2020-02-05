SLO County Board of Supervisors to discuss sexually perverse emails

February 5, 2020

By CCT STAFF

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday announced plans to discuss a series of threatening and vulgar emails sent from Supervisor Adam Hill’s home in a future closed session meeting.

On Sunday, CalCoastNews exclusively reported that in July 2016, someone created a Facebook account and a false persona, “Sal Krill.” The impersonator then sent 20-plus messages to Dave Congalton, a KVEC radio icon who has been critical of Hill, mocking Congalton over the suicide of one of his friends, and his divorce.

The emails also made sexual comments about two CalCoastNews reporters and an activist who have also been critical of Hill.

On Tuesday, former Santa Barbara County administrator Mike Brown asked the board to order an investigation into Hill’s behavior and the emails. Brown reminded supervisors that when former county administrator David Edge sent inappropriate but consensual emails to a coworker, the county conducted an investigation before terminating Edge.

“This is yet another incident that’s been disclosed of threats, midnight phone calls, attempts at false impersonations,” Brown said during public comment. “These emails were directed at two local media commentators and some others who have repeatedly criticized supervisor Hill for the very behavior which is now the subject of this issue.

“The emails are so reprehensible and nasty that they can’t be read in the public forum,” Brown added. “They in fact accuse the subjects of sodomy and bestiality. They are so filthily misogynistic, you cannot read them in here.”

Supervisor John Peschong asked County Counsel Rita Neal if they could discuss Brown’s request for an investigation into the emails at a future closed session meeting. Neal agreed.

