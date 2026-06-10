Grover Beach police serve second warrant for Fresno theft case

June 10, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

For the second time in less than a month, Grover Beach police officers served a search warrant related to a retail theft case in Fresno.

Grover Beach police served a warrant on Wednesday morning in the 200 block of N. Oak Park Boulevard. Officers made contact with the occupants of the property being searched, who will remain on scene until the search is completed, according to the Grover Beach Police Department.

On May 20, Grover Beach police assisted Fresno officers with serving a search warrant in the same area. The May 20 search resulted in the arrest of a female and evidence being seized from a home.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...