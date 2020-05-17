SLO police looking for armed man who robbed Rite Aid
May 17, 2020
San Luis Obispo police are seeking the public’s help in finding an armed man who robbed the Rite Aid store on Marsh Street on Friday night.
At approximately 10 p.m., a man wearing a white N95 mask entered the store, revealed a firearm in his waistband to the clerk, and demanded cash. The man then fled with an undisclosed amount of money.
Investigators describe the man as Hispanic, about 25 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a medium build.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed or has any information regarding this robbery, or the person of interest in the photos, to contact investigators at 805-781-7312.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines