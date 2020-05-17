SLO police looking for armed man who robbed Rite Aid

San Luis Obispo police are seeking the public’s help in finding an armed man who robbed the Rite Aid store on Marsh Street on Friday night.

At approximately 10 p.m., a man wearing a white N95 mask entered the store, revealed a firearm in his waistband to the clerk, and demanded cash. The man then fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Investigators describe the man as Hispanic, about 25 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a medium build.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed or has any information regarding this robbery, or the person of interest in the photos, to contact investigators at 805-781-7312.

