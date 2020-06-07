Santa Barbara police searching for missing nurse

The Santa Barbara Police Department is searching for a Cottage Hospital nurse who went missing on May 29.

Ashley Lynn Zachman, 36, was last seen leaving work at 5 p.m. She did not show up for her next shift at the hospital.

For more than a week, her family and friends have not seen or heard from her, police said.

During the investigation, officers found Zachman’s phone in her home, but her car is missing. However, there were no signs of foul play, police said.

Zachman is 5 feet 5 inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes. Her car is a 2008 white Mazda 3.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about Zachman’s whereabouts to contact the Santa Barbara Police Department at (805) 897-2347.

