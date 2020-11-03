CHP identifies man killed by flying tire in Paso Robles
November 3, 2020
The California Highway Patrol identified the man killed by a flying tire on Highway 101 in Paso Robles on Thursday as Peter Mays, 82, of San Miguel.
Shortly before 3 p.m., a fifth wheel was headed southbound when a tire broke off and flew into northbound traffic. The tire then crashed into the front window of a black Jeep Grand Cherokee killing Mays, who was sitting in the passenger seat.
Multiple crashes occurred in the area within minutes.
The crashes remain under investigation.
