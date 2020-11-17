Front Page  »  

Man jumps from SLO parking garage, kills himself

November 17, 2020

A grey-haired man with a blue mask jumped from a San Luis Obispo parking garage on Tuesday afternoon, killing himself.

The man jumped from the parking garage across the street from SLO City Hall, into a SLO County parking lot in back of the  structure. Both SLO County Sheriff deputies and SLO officers are on the scene.

The coroner has not yet arrived. Officers have covered the body with a yellow tarp.


Bert

I’m not so sure we need to report this kind of “news”. It doesn’t help anybody. Rest easy, sir.


11/17/2020 5:45 pm
