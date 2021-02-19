Lucia Mar Unified School District plans to open schools

February 19, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The Lucia Mar Unified School District has announced plans for students to return to campus for in-person instruction, with the first phase of the reopening scheduled for next week.

Plans call for transitional kindergarten with students to begin hybrid instruction on Feb. 24, followed by grades 1 through 3 on March 1 and grades 4 through 6 on March 8. The planned returned to campus is contingent upon coronavirus cases in San Luis Obispo County remaining below the 25 per 100,000 level.

Grades 7 through 12 will return to campus and begin hybrid instruction less than one week following the county spending five consecutive days in California’s red tier.

Lucia Mar’s hybrid schooling system divides students into two groups with one having on-campus class time in the morning and the other in the afternoon. When one group of students has on-campus class time, the other has “asynchronous/homework time,” according to Lucia Mar’s hybrid schedule.

CalCoastNews contacted multiple district staffers, none of whom could explain what exactly students do or where they are supposed to be during asynchronous learning time.

