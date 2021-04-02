Front Page  »  

Dozens of people rally against Asian hate in San Luis Obispo

April 2, 2021

More than 100 people attended a peaceful rally on Thursday in San Luis Obispo in opposition to hate and racism directed at Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

After organizers Kaela Lee and Mia Shin spoke to the crowd at Mitchell Park, they led a march through downtown San Luis Obispo.

People are rallying against Asian hate throughout the nation following a series of assaults against Asian people during the past year.

Mayor Heidi Harmon’s friend and campaign manager Quinn Brady blocked traffic at intersections. During the Black Lives Matter marches that she helped organize, Brady identified herself as a “peacekeeper.”


Loading...
Related:


9
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
shelworth

Another commonality in these attacks is age, the victims were elderly. I wonder if that has more to do with it than being Asian. Not much retaliation from someone in their 70s or 80s…. Well, unless they have their CCW…


Vote Up5Vote Down 
04/02/2021 2:42 pm
Rambunctious

I think the left is using this falsehood to drag another so called put upon minority into their fold…


Vote Up8Vote Down 
04/02/2021 1:48 pm
mazin

Here’s a statistical hate crime summary, https://www.csusb.edu/sites/default/files/FACT%20SHEET-%20Anti-Asian%20Hate%202020%20rev%203.21.21.pdf

How unpatriotic the far left and far right is, far left or far right, they both bite.


Vote Up-2Vote Down 
04/02/2021 2:08 pm
Rambunctious

The media says jump and these folks ask how high….every Asian attack video I’ve seen on youtube or the cable news with the exception of Atlanta there are African Americans doing the attacking….just to be honest….we all want the truth right?….so please don’t blame white men again….that’s wearing out fast….and its getting insulting….


Vote Up10Vote Down 
04/02/2021 1:46 pm
Gramelin

What is with all these Asian Hate crimes Lately?

What the H is the matter with people??


Vote Up2Vote Down 
04/02/2021 1:43 pm
Rambunctious

Street crime is up everywhere…we are shortening sentences and allowing early release and decriminalizing certain crimes…everyone is at a greater risk not just Asians…try wearing a MAGA hat on 5th Ave….


Vote Up5Vote Down 
04/02/2021 2:22 pm
Zoiebowie

Here we go again. Who’s next? I heard a person from the Arctic was assaulted. How can I now exploit the eskimos because my bleeding heart cares for them. Or am I not allowed to say Eskimo? And if you don’t condemn this assault you are complicit and a racist. Shame on you. Look how much I care and you don’t. I’m better than you and that validates me. Eskimo lives matter.


Vote Up6Vote Down 
04/02/2021 1:36 pm
commonsenseguy

It’s their right to peacefully protest along the sidewalk. Stopping or blocking traffic, commerce or impeding the rights and safety of individuals is against the law. Period. I support the rights of every human being including the innocent child, to be free of hate, racism, and bigotry.


I’m still waiting for these so-called selective “peaceful protesters” and “peacekeepers” like Quinn Brady, to organize a march for the innocent lives of children in this nation. This war and hate rages daily with nearly a peep. Do they truly care about lives and the right to it? All lives matter, white black, brown, Asian or whatever you claim to be. Most importantly, the lives of children.


Vote Up4Vote Down 
04/02/2021 1:31 pm
Stunned

Perfect title as usual “Dozens of people rally….”. Meanwhile as dozens rally the rest of us worked as usual while wondering which Asian’s are being so dreadfully hated upon.


We were all born and raised here with Black, Chinese, Japanese, Filipino and Mexican folks as well as a smattering of “others” I’m sure around here. All this nonsense about people being hated is just stupid nonsense.


Seeing Heidi Harmful’s BFF blocking traffic just lets you know what a stupid little march it was!


Vote Up6Vote Down 
04/02/2021 11:22 am
﻿