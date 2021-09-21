Front Page  »  

Arroyo Grande man gets eight years to life in torture case

September 21, 2021

Matthew Leroy Ehens

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A judge sentenced an Arroyo Grande man to eight years to life in prison on Monday over an incident in which he poured boiling oil on his 79-year-old foster mother, then stabbed her.

On Aug. 2, Matthew Leroy Ehens, 38, started an argument with his foster mother at their Arroyo Grande home. Ehens poured boiling peanut oil on her upper body and face. He then stabbed her in the back with a large knife and fled, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office.

A high-speed police chase ensued, ending with Ehens crashing his vehicle. Officers then arrested him.

The 79-year-old woman suffered serious burns over 17% of her body. She was hospitalized for a month and underwent extensive medical treatment, including a skin grafting operation.

Last month, Ehens pleaded no contest to charges of torture and elder abuse. Judge Jacquelyn Duffy then sentenced him on Monday to eight years to life behind bars.

Following the sentencing hearing, District Attorney Dan Dow released a statement referring to Ehens’ punishment as a life sentence.

“This life sentence is appropriate considering the unimaginable pain the defendant inflicted upon this courageous elder adult survivor who loved and raised him,” Dow said.  “Our community will not tolerate elder abuse.  I encourage those who suffer from or witness elder abuse to report these crimes to law enforcement.”


Adam Trask

But, abortion should be rendered illegal. Go figure.


09/21/2021 3:34 pm
diamond

Hey Dan Dow, FYI, our community has never allowed elder abuse. That would be you. The same guy who allows a rapist cop of 3 to walk free. Or going out of your way to protect violent white guys who abuse women. Covering up for cops. We know who you are. Your blanket statements are self-serving re-election garbage.


09/21/2021 3:14 pm
hotdog

Dow is so full of it. The DA and LE do allow elder abuse by their inattention to crimes.


09/21/2021 12:54 pm
charger805

That sentence is not harsh enough.


09/21/2021 10:51 am
shelworth

not by a long shot!


09/21/2021 12:13 pm
