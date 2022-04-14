Gary Grossman proposes mixed-use development for Grover Beach

April 14, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Developer Gary Grossman’s Coastal Community Builders plans to construct a four-story, mixed-use development in the heart of Grover Beach, a project the city is endorsing.

City plans prioritize development at the intersection of West Grand Avenue and 4th Street. Coastal Community Builders recently entered escrow to acquire to acquire a .69-acre lot there.

The developer’s plans call for constructing a 45-foot-high, four-story building at 402 West Grand Avenue. The structure would contain either 22 two-bedroom units or 44 studio units, according to the city of Grover Beach.

Coastal Community Builders plans for the ground level to consist of commercial space, including a restaurant with outdoor dining along both West Grand Avenue and South 4th Street. Additionally, there will be a rooftop deck that could accommodate more outdoor dining for a restaurant and an open space area for residents.

Plans also include 51 on-site parking spaces, as well as dense landscaping with a masonry wall adjacent to existing residences along the southern property boundary.

On Monday, the Grover Beach City Council viewed a presentation on the project and presented feedback.

“Our city continues to invest in West Grand Avenue to advance our vision to transform this area into a thriving and vibrant commercial corridor that also provides housing for our community,” Grover Beach Mayor Jeff Lee said in a statement. “We are excited to review proposals and collaborate on plans to ensure new developments uphold our community values.”

The city stated the project at West Grand Avenue and 4th Street is intended to create a pedestrian-friendly gateway with outdoor cafes and well-designed corner treatments that provide a distinct character, according to the news release,

“These proposed improvements on West Grand Avenue will benefit our entire community by providing a more enjoyable experience on our ‘grand boulevard’ for all those who live, work and visit our city,” City Manager Matthew Bronson said.

Loading...