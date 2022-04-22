Man stabbed during altercation in San Luis Obispo

April 22, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A 61-year-old man is in jail after he stabbed a younger man who was attempting to start a fight near Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo on Thursday evening.

At about 5:15 p.m., 911 callers notified police that a male had been stabbed at the intersection of Monterey and Chorro streets. Officers arrived at the scene, located the victim and provided first aid until paramedics arrived, according to SLOPD.

Investigators spoke with several witnesses who directed them to Mission Plaza. Officers found a blood trail, which led them to the suspect, Samuel Greene.

Officers found the knife used in the stabbing in Greene’s possession. They interviewed Greene and arrested him for assault with a deadly weapon.

However, witnesses also told police that the victim started a physical fight with Greene just prior to the stabbing. Officers are conducting additional investigation to determine whether the stabbing victim should, too, face charges.

An ambulance transported the victim to a local hospital, where he received treatment for non life-threatening injuries.

Officers booked Greene in the San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he currently remains in custody.

The SLO County Sheriff’s Office website does not list a bail amount for Greene. The stabbing suspect was also booked for having an outstanding arrest warrant for failure to appear, according to the sheriff’s website.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information about the stabbing to call the police department at (805) 781-7312.

