San Luis Obispo police to conduct DUI patrols on Sunday

January 14, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo police officer plan to patrol for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs on Sunday, the department announced Saturday.

Additional officers will be patrolling the streets from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. The department wants to keep the city safe while people are traveling.

“We want everyone to be as safe as possible, especially when they are on the road,” Sergeant Jeff Booth said.

Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Loading...