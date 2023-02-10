Front Page  »  

Paso Robles plans to double parking rates, eliminate free parking

February 10, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Paso Robles wants to double its downtown parking rates to make up for money the city is losing on its parking program.

In 2019, the city began charging $1 an hour for parking in the downtown area, with the first two hours free. The plan was to manage the demand for downtown parking with a program that would become cost neutral in five years.

While paid parking revenues have averaged $11,800 per month, on-going expenses run just under $30,000 per month, according to a city staff report.

During the same time period, the city collected approximately $28,500 a month in parking ticket revenue from the same area.

In December, the city council voted 3-2 to eliminate the first two hours of free parking and to raise the hourly rate to $2 an hour, with an expectation the changes will increase paid parking revenue to approximately $85,000 a month, with Councilman Steve Bausch and Mayor Steve Martin dissenting.

The increase parking fees require a second approval by the Paso Robles City Council, which is scheduled for Feb. 21.


If their plan is successful what happens to the extra $55,000 a month in profits? Or is this their plan as a way to give themselves and the board of supervisors a raise?It’s a good way to eliminate local residents to shop downtown and only attract tourists.


I was going to Paso Robles, just had my mind changed for me. Thank You City!


Fantastic. Paso is making the right step towards fiscal responsibility and creating a better downtown. Free parking has costs; direct costs of maintaining the expensive downtown infrastructure and indirect costs through induced demand and making the downtown nothing but an ocean of parking lots. Next step is to eliminate all parking minimums, build parking structures, and return on street parking to businesses and pedestrians. Even if your vision isn’t as bold as mine, recognize this is the government balancing it’s checkbook – if drivers aren’t paying for parking, taxes are. City dollars that could go to more services, parks, police, road repair, economic development and more (and sure tax cuts too!) are being wasted to subsidize freeloading motorists who can’t be bothered to spend two dollars on the way to their 50 dollar meal. Great decision!


Here is a suggstion to the city I’m sure they haven’t coinsidered. Reduce your biggest expenditure, salries, pensions and compensation. This can be done two ways, first reduce the number of employees and two reduce all salaries proportionally, highest salaries get the greatest reduction, possibly even to the point where there is a cut off, say for those making $100,000 in total compensation no reduction.


so – wait – they started to lose money when they started charging for parking? how about eliminate the pay for parking, your expenses go back to, I dunno, zero? pretty soon, they’ll need a new parking structure and more ticket writers.

god forbid, a town encourages people to come to their downtown.


