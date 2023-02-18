State and local agencies committed to finding Kyle Doan

February 18, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has directed his Office of Emergency Services to coordinate the deployment of any and all resources

requested by San Luis Obispo County to support the ongoing search for missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan.

“During this incredibly difficult time, the full weight of state and local government remains behind collective efforts to search for Kyle, and we are committed to supporting the family and community alike,” Newson’s office said in a press release. “The California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Office of Emergency Services and SLO County Sheriff’s Office are committed to supporting the ongoing search for Kyle Doan.”

On the morning of Jan. 9, Lindsy Doan attempted to drive through the San Marcos Creek bed outside of San Miguel with her son, Kyle Doan, inside her SUV, a route she regularly takes.

But on Jan. 9, the storm waters crossing the rural roadway lifted her SUV and carried it into the swollen stream. Water began to fill the vehicle, and Lindsy Doan yelled at her son to come up to the front of the SUV. Lindsy Doan tried to grab her son’s hand, but the current pulled him away.

Kyle Doan floated away backward. His mother could see his face, and he looked at her.

Hundreds of people have helped search for the missing boy for more than a month. The governor’s office is asking the public to search responsibly.

“While we all wish for a quick return of Kyle to his family, law enforcement would like to remind community members about searching for Kyle safely and responsibly,” according to the press release. “Since the land along the San Marcos Creek and Salinas River is private property, you are strongly encouraged to seek permission from the individual property owners before searching in those areas.”

