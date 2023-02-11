Three people injured in felony DUI crash in rural Santa Margarita

February 10, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Three people were injured in a felony DUI crash on Highway 58 in rural Santa Margarita on Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Shortly before 8 a.m., 19-year-old Luis Montesinos of Santa Maria was headed westbound on Highway 58 at a high rate of speed while intoxicated. The teen lost control while on a curve, drove off the left side of the road, over-corrected, went off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree

The force of the crash caused the Toyota Camry to rotate clockwise, hit a second oak tree and head down an embankment.

Of the five Santa Maria residents in the car, Montesinos and Ismael Sodono suffered major injuries while Antonio Solano incurred minor injuries.

Officers determined Montesinos was driving while intoxicated. He is facing a felony DUI charge.

