Save our Paso Robles schools

March 6, 2023

OPINION by ALLEN DUCKWORTH

The progressive left and teachers unions are using our schools to indoctrinate our children with their woke, socialist agenda. We need a few good men and women to ensure that our kids are trained to become respectful, responsible, self-reliant adults.

Kenney Enney is one of those people that we need on the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board to replace indoctrination with education. Take a look at his website and you will see that he is eminently qualified with a proven record of excellence in leadership, financial management and education.

Kenney supports traditional family values, raising academic standards, school choice, and teaching a trade to those that are not planning to go on to college. He also favors charter schools because they have a record of achieving higher ratings at a lower cost.

Kenney is opposed to the use of our classrooms to teach sexual orientation, nonbinary gender, white privilege, new versions of history, anti-Christian views, and all the other diversionary subjects that have crept into the public schools. He also opposes the creation of Community Schools designed to destroy the family nucleus.

California schools are the most expensive in the nation and produces some of the lowest ratings in the nation. It’s time for a change and we need to start here and now by electing Kenney Enney to the PRJUSD on April 18.

Loading...