SLO police arrest suspect for carrying a gun after tip from witness
March 7, 2023
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
San Luis Obispo police officers arrested a person with a firearm last Thursday after a witness reported seeing individuals passing around the gun.
A 911 caller reported that four males were walking in the area of Junipero Way and Aster Avenue and passing a handgun back and forth between them. Officers arrived in the area and found a semiautomatic handgun concealed in the waistband of one person’s pants.
The magazine of the gun was loaded with 21 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition, police said. The firearm was also a ghost gun, meaning it did not have a serial number.
Officers arrested a male suspect on charges of felony carrying a loaded firearm in a public place and felony carrying a concealed firearm. SLOPD thanks the witness who reported seeing individuals passing around the gun.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines