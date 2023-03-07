SLO police arrest suspect for carrying a gun after tip from witness

March 7, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police officers arrested a person with a firearm last Thursday after a witness reported seeing individuals passing around the gun.

A 911 caller reported that four males were walking in the area of Junipero Way and Aster Avenue and passing a handgun back and forth between them. Officers arrived in the area and found a semiautomatic handgun concealed in the waistband of one person’s pants.

The magazine of the gun was loaded with 21 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition, police said. The firearm was also a ghost gun, meaning it did not have a serial number.

Officers arrested a male suspect on charges of felony carrying a loaded firearm in a public place and felony carrying a concealed firearm. SLOPD thanks the witness who reported seeing individuals passing around the gun.

Loading...