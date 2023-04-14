California Capitol briefly evacuated over threat amid manhunt for gunman

April 14, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Officers arrested a man who allegedly fired shots at a hospital Wednesday evening and may have made a threat that resulted in the evacuation of the state Capitol building in Sacramento Thursday morning.

Jackson Pinney, 30, of Hayward allegedly fired shots Wednesday evening while driving a pickup truck through the city of Citrus Heights, located northeast of Sacramento. Shortly afterwards, Pinney fired shots at Kaiser Permanente hospital in nearby Roseville, according to the city’s police department. Roseville police found two rounds lodged in the exterior of the hospital building.

On Thursday morning, the CHP notified lawmakers of a what it said was a credible threat involving the Capitol. A brief evacuation then took place at about 9 a.m.

The state Senate moved its session taking place Thursday morning to a different building. The Assembly postponed its session to a later day, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon said. The Capitol building reopened following a brief closure.

Investigators believe Thursday’s incident at the state Capitol may be connected to Pinney, the Roseville Police Department stated in a news release issued later Thursday morning.

Law enforcement officers from different agencies, including the U.S. Marshals Service, conducted a manhunt for Pinney, whom police considered armed and dangerous. Pinney was said to be driving a 2002 gold Ford F-150 single cab truck with the California license plate numbered 6V04299.

Shortly after 4 p.m., officers located Pinney east of Roseville near Granite Bay and took him into custody. Roseville police officers booked Pinney in Placer County Jail on charges of attempted homicide, assault with a firearm, shooting from a moving vehicle and shooting at an inhabited dwelling.

